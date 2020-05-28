

DENNIS N. DALTON, D.D.S.



Dennis N. Dalton, D.D.S., 86, of Frederick, passed away at Genesis Healthcare - Glade Valley Center on May 25, 2020. Born January 20, 1934, he was the son of the late Blanche and Miles Dalton. He was married for 63 years to Lois Dalton, who passed away in March 2016.

He is survived by three children in Maryland, Dennis Dalton, Silver Spring; Cynthia Dalton, New Market; and Pamela Dalton, Frederick; and two grandchildren, Nicole Ruzbacki, Ashburn, Virginia and Kevin Ruzbacki, Charlotte, North Carolina. He was predeceased by three siblings, Jack Dalton, Diane Suthard and Miles Dalton, Jr.

A private service will be held on Friday, May 29. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Frederick Walk to End Alzheimer's online: