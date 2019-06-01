

DENNIS JUDYCKI "Denny" (Age 74)



Of Annandale, VA, and Red River, NM, passed away after a long illness on May 25, 2019, surrounded by family. He grew up in New England with a father who took immense pleasure in introducing his two sons to the sport of trout fishing and, from the early age of three, the thrill of downhill skiing. He would continue to love both throughout his life. He graduated in 1966 from New England College in Henniker, NH, with a BS in Civil Engineering. In 1968 he earned an MS in Civil Engineering (Urban Planning/Traffic Operations) from West Virginia University. Upon graduation he was employed by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Federal Highway Administration (formerly Bureau of Public Roads), for 40 years with assignments in Kansas City, Denver, Sacramento, Chicago and Washington, DC. During his last decade with DOT, he was the Associate Administrator for Research, Development and Technology and the Director of FHWA Turner-Fairbanks Highway Research Center in McLean, VA. He was the recipient of many awards over his career including, the U.S. Presidential Senior Executive Rank Award for Meritorious Service in 1991 and again in 2008. He also received the U.S. Presidential Senior Executive Rank Award for Distinguished Service in 1998. Denny's retirement from DOT coincided with the death of his beloved brother Drew, who was the owner of the Red River Ski Area (RRSA) in Red River, NM. This resulted in a new career for Denny when he stepped in as General Manager and President of RRSA for 11 years until his nephew was able to assume ownership. During this time , Denny and his family enjoyed a second home in the mountains with trout fishing mere steps from the back door and skiing every day in the winter. As his family joked, "No one went downhill faster in retirement." He exemplified the qualities of his Eagle Scout Oath throughout his life, demonstrating outstanding character that was respected in both his business and personal relationships. He will be missed by all. He leaves his wife Maggie of Annandale, son Eric and his wife Erin, and grandson Lanegan of Washington, DC, and many friends and family across the country. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA, 22032. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a .