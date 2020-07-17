

DENNIS ASHLEY LASKIN September 3, 1943 - July 12, 2020

On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Dennis Ashley Laskin, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Annapolis, Maryland. Dennis was born in Charleston, West Virginia to Manuel and Lynn Laskin, who opened the first private art gallery in Charleston, prompting his lifelong interest in art. After moving from Charleston to Miami Beach he graduated from Miami Beach Senior High with honors, went on to attend Ohio State University on a full debate scholarship, then received his JD from George Washington University. Dennis's creativity led him to be a prolific real estate developer, an international businessman, and a great patron of education. He helped thousands of educators, entrepreneurs, and families relocate to the US to follow their dreams. His passion for travel and love of adventure took him around the world and back many times. From building Montessori schools and doing land deals with Carl Icahn, to revolutionizing US immigration programs, Dennis was widely admired as a pioneer. Mr. Laskin is survived by his wife, Sunju; cousin, Linda; and son, Lewis. A private memorial service will be held on July 19, 2020.



