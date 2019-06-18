|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS "Mac" McCLELLAN.
McCLELLAN DENNIS WARREN McCLELLAN "Mac" (Age 76) Husband, father, son, and retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, died on June 8, 2019 at his home in Alexandria, Virginia. LTC McClellan was born in Roanoke, Virginia in 1943 to Delmar W. and Mary Turner McClellan. He grew up in Arlington, Virginia, graduating from Wakefield High School, in 1961, from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech), Blacksburg, Virginia, in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science, and from Western Kentucky University in 1978 with a Masters' Degree in Public Administration. LTC McClellan was commissioned into the United States Army, Armor Branch after attending the Armor Officer Basic course in 1966 immediately followed by Jungle Warfare School in Panama. After serving over 25 years, LTC McClellan retired with honor in 1991. He served with the 37th Armor, Fort Knox, Kentucky; first tour in Viet Nam was with the 69th Armor. Before returning for his second tour in Viet Nam with 3rd Air Cavalry, he attended Rotary Wing Aviator and advanced Armor Officer Career training in 1970. His career in operations and plans continued with service in Schweinft, Germany; Wurzburg, Germany; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Illesheim, Germany; Heidelberg, Germany; Mildenhal, United Kingdom with the Silk Purse Control Group; and collimating with duty at the Department of the Army Headquarters, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Plans, Pentagon, Washington, DC. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Bronze Star Medal w/V-Device, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Air Medal (9 Oak Leaf Clusters), Air Medal w/V-Device, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal w/Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Service Medal (5), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (3), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Army Aviation Badge, and Army Staff Identification Badge. LTC McClellan completed the Army Command and General Staff College, 1978. While in the Pentagon, he served in support of, not only, Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm but many more operations around the globe. LTC McClellan is survived by his wife, Lt Col Patsy J. McClellan, USAF, Retired, his daughters, Elizabeth Van Auken, Lisa Vaden, and Heather Vaden Sill, and grandchildren: Savannah Sill, Scott Sill, Jr, and Spencer Sill. A visitation will be held at Everley Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302 on Friday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please check back for service details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Army of Emergency Relief Fund. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.everlywheatley.comwww.everlywheatley.com
Published in The Washington Post on June 18, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|