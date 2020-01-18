Dennis A. Piwowarski
On Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Dennis Anthony Piwowarski passed away in Arlington, VA. Dennis was predeceased by the love of his life Carol Cox. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Cecilia and Harley Carter, his niece and nephew-in-law, Angie and Justin Aloma and his favorite great-niece, Asia Aloma. Dennis was born on December 22, 1944 to Ladislaus (Roger) and Bertha Piwowarski in upstate NY and was raised in Honolulu, HI. At the young age of four, under the tutelage of his grandfather, he started playing the violin, and spent the rest of his life perfecting his talent. This led him to a career with the National Symphony Orchestra for over 30 years. He also appeared with many orchestras in the United States, Canada and Europe. One of his proudest moments was when he soloed at Carnegie Hall. He loved to share stories about his world adventures and all of the wonderful people that came in and out of his life, and he will be greatly missed. Private services to be held in Hawaii at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to be made to Clear Creek Cat Rescue (clearcreekcatrescue.org
) in memory of Dennis.