

DENNIS POLITANO



Dennis Politano passed with his daughter by his side on August 19, 2019, having just enjoyed his 85th birthday. Denny is predeceased by his wife Charlotte of 52 years, his parents Pasquale and Celia Politano, his brother Louie, and sister Jeanne. He is survived by his sister Lenore, daughter Janine, son in law Paul and many cousins and nieces and nephews. Denny was born in Hibbing, MN where he worked the iron ore mines during high school and summers prior to graduating college. He spent 28 years in the USAF, first as a Radar Intercept Operator, Weapons Controller, and after returning for a degree in Meteorology, he continued his USAF career as an Aviation Meteorologist and Forecaster. He and his wife Charlotte met and married while they were both stationed at South Ruislip, England. He as a forecaster and she as an RN. Following his career in the USAF, he continued his love of Meteorology working for the National Weather Service alongside the FAA first in DC, then when they moved to Sterling, VA. He volunteered with many organizations including the Civil Air Patrol and later the Red Cross welcoming and helping the returning wounded as they stopped at Andrews on their way home. He was a good man, a faithful husband, a loving father, and an inspiration to many. Graveside services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery with dates provided once scheduling is complete. Online Condolences