Dennis Keith Rhoades
Dennis Keith Rhoades, 74, passed on March 19, 2019 at his home in Flint Hill, VA. Dennis was born to Charles and Madeline Rhoades in Burbank, CA on August 1, 1944. He married the love of his life, Cheryl Miller Rhoades. He is survived by his step-daughter, Andrie Leiser Rovenolt (Gerald 'Jerry'); grandchildren, Adam Lee Rovenolt and Aaron Lee Rovenolt; and nephew, Craig Dixon (Yolanda), and his dog ('little buddy') Dodger. Dennis was the Executive Director of Veterans Service Organization. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. A reception will take place following the service at the family home in Flint Hill, VA.