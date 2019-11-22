The Washington Post

DENNIS ROCHFORD

Service Information
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD
20646
(301)-934-2920
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
201 Saint Mary's Ave
La Plata, MD
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
201 Saint Mary's Ave
La Plata, MD
Dennis George Rochford  
(Age 77)  

Of Alexandria, VA, formerly of White Plains, MD Passed away on November 19, 2019 at Inova Alexandria Hospital. He is predeceased by his parents, Alan and Helen Rochford and his wife, Maria Rochford. He is survived by his daughter, Christina Rochford and stepdaughter, Marian Wiggins. A gathering will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 Saint Mary's Ave, La Plata, MD 20646 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2019
