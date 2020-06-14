Of Woodbine, passed from this life after a six year battle with failing health, on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Howard County General, Columbia. He was the husband of Bobbi Rye, his devoted wife of 48 years. Born on June 28, 1945, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Howard and Irma Warder Rye. He was a 1963 graduate of Northwestern High School in Hyattsville. He proudly served his country as a member of the Maryland Army National Guard. Wayne was employed for 35 years with the Government Printing Office in various capacities retiring in 2002 as an account representative. He was a member of the NRA, Cresap Rife Club in Frederick as well as the Corvette Club of America. Wayne enjoyed sport shooting, riding his motorcycle, boating, water and snow skiing, old corvettes and eating crabs. Surviving in addition to his wife are a sister, Barbara Rowe and husband John of Myrtle Beach, SC; four nieces and nephews; eight great nieces and nephews; two great-great nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to our great friends Dave and Debbie for their help, love and support for us during these difficult times. A celebration of Wayne's life will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy where the family will continue to receive friends until 6 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to any Veteran Organization or animal support group of one's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at