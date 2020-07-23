SHAW Dennis F. Shaw "Denny" Died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at home in Silver Spring, MD. With him at the end was his beloved partner Ann Taylor. Denny was born May 22, 1943 to Norman W. Shaw and Alice Eileen Shaw in Brooklyn, NY. He is survived by his brother Wallace Shaw of Annapolis, MD and his wife Toni; his partner, Ann, and her children Suzanne Connor and Jack Helenek; and his cousin, William Shaw. Denny grew up in in Greenville, NY and graduated from St. Bonaventure University where he studied philosophy and journalism and was greatly influenced by the Franciscan mission of service to others. After a brief stint as a reporter in Buffalo, NY he joined the Peace Corps and spent two years in Ecuador teaching children to read, helping to build a rural school, and developing a way to get fresh water to remote areas. Upon return to the US he became a community organizer in Western New York where he assisted farm workers in developing educational programs for their children and bringing basic health services to their families; his work led to hundreds of migrant families getting access to health care for the first time. Denny was drafted into the US Army in 1969, one of the the most costly years in the US engagement in Vietnam. With his skills and background he thought he might serve in communications or write for the Army newspaper. Instead, he was assigned to the infantry. Throughout 1969 and 1970 Denny served as a sergeant in a reconnaissance platoon that saw fierce combat and sustained heavy casualties. Years later, after settling in the DC area he would sometimes visit the wall at the Vietnam Memorial; there, he would touch the names of the young men he served with who did not come home. The wounds Denny suffered in Vietnam lasted throughout his life. Denny was a man of words and letters. In 1985 he received a MA in fiction and writing at Johns Hopkins University. He went on to teach writing and literature at American University as well as at community colleges around the DC area. He also organized housing for homeless veterans in Baltimore and helped start programs for addiction counseling for his fellow veterans. While teaching in Jacksonville, FL in 1996 he met his great love and life partner, Ann Taylor. Since 2000 Denny and Ann have lived in Silver Spring, MD. Denny gave immensely of himself to veterans organizations working with wounded warriors recovering at the Walter Reed Army Hospital in DC and visiting dying veterans in Montgomery County Hospice. In recent years Denny took joy in teaching two courses at the Osher Lifelong Institute at American University. He remained a fierce champion of social justice issues in Montgomery County, especially hunger in the midst of plenty, and the lack of affordable housing. He will be mourned by all who were blessed to have known him. Memorial services will be at the Church of the Redeemer, Bethesda, MD at a yet-to-be determined date. Donations can be made in Denny's name to Montgomery County Hospice. Memorial services will be at the Church of the Redeemer, Bethesda, MD at a yet-to-be determined date. Donations can be made in Denny's name to Montgomery County Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store