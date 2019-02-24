DENNIS TALLEY (Age 56)
Of Temple Hills, MD, transitioned on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen, loving father and father in-law of Matthew, Bri-yanna and Kyle Bathurst, and "Paw-Paw" of Alaina. Dennis was a United States Marine Corps
Veteran, a die hard Redskins fan, and was a very excited grandfather (Paw-Paw). He will be dearly missed by many but we'll hold him forever in our hearts. The Celebration for the life of Dennis Talley will be held Monday, February 25th at Victory Christian Ministries International, 3911 St. Barnabas Rd., Suitland, MD 20746, visitation 10 a.m., service 11 a.m.