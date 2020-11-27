1/1
DENNIS WEBER
1948 - 2020
WEBER Dr. DENNIS MITCHELL WEBER Dr. Dennis Mitchell Weber, 72, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Rockville, MD passed away on Tuesday November 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. For more than four years after his diagnosis, Dennis lived life to the fullest and remained a rock for his family. Dennis was born in New York, NY on October 20, 1948, to Annette and Jerry Weber, and spent his childhood in New York, North Carolina, and Maryland, where he attended High Point High School. Dennis graduated from the University of Maryland in three years and subsequently attended the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, where he received a DPM. After marrying his college sweetheart, Ellen Goldberg Weber, and completing his residency in Detroit, MI, they settled in the Maryland suburbs of Washington DC, where they raised a family and Dennis practiced podiatry for over 40 years. Dennis was a leader in his field, serving two terms as the President of the Maryland State Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners. Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Annette and Jerry Weber. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ellen, son and daughter-in-law Marc and Cortney Weber, daughter and son-in-law Julie and Eugene Gligor, grandchildren Jackson and Caden Weber, brother Jeffrey (Suzan) Weber, nephews Brian (Shauna) Weber and David Weber, niece Jessica Weber. He will also be deeply missed by the family dogs Griffin, Addie, Maisie, and Charlotte (of which only Griffin was truly welcome in his home!) Dennis had many passions in life, including boating, golfing, poker, and Jaguar cars. He loved a good practical joke, was an avid reader, and always looked good in a suit or blazer. Dennis took enormous joy in his grandchildren, introducing them to his favorite activities and engaging in theirs, including playing hairdresser for granddaughter Caden. Above all, Dennis is most remembered as an incredible friend, who spent a lifetime amassing a group of friends who became family. Everywhere he went, people were drawn to his kindness, quick wit and willingness to talk for hours or have an intellectual debate on almost any topic. A private memorial will be held for family and close friends with a celebration of Dennis' life planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dennis' memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pcan.org).A private memorial will be held for family and close friends with a celebration of Dennis' life planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dennis' memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pcan.org).

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2020.
November 26, 2020
So sorry for you loss Weber family. I met Dennis and Ellen in Cleveland Ohio while he was attending Podiatry School. I always enjoyed his wonderful quick sense of humor and great smile! We spent many times together exploring Cleveland and he and Ellen were at the hospital when I delivered my first born. My love and sincere sympathy to Ellen and his children and grandchildren that he loved dearly. May his memory be a blessing!
Andrea Carmel Lipps
Friend
November 25, 2020
Dear Ellen. We were so saddened to hear of Dennis’ passing. Dennis was a special man who will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. We will continue to have wonderful memories of our days together in Detroit. Please accept our heartfelt condolences. Joy and Glenn Gastwirth
Glenn
Friend
