

Denny Hylton



Died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 84 from complications related to a recent stroke at the Ashby Ponds nursing facility in Ashburn, Virginia. Mr. Hylton was an engineer and executive at the C&P and Bell Atlantic telephone companies for more than 30 years and played a leading role in the modernization of its switching networks, broadband communications services, and on-demand digital media services. From his very modest childhood in Rainelle, WV, he was among the first of his family go to college, receiving a degree in electrical engineering from West Virginia Tech. He has been admired for his dedication to his family, his persistence and competence in his work, and his easy-going and thoughtful personality. He is survived by his children and their spouses Todd Hylton (Susan Hylton) and Denna Zimmerman (David Zimmerman); four grandchildren John Hylton, Benjamin Zimmerman, Lydia Hylton, and Victoria Coombs; two step grandchildren Tim McFillin, and Mary McFillin; one great grandchild Gretchen Coombs; and brother and sister-in-law Howard and Belinda Hylton. He and is predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Lou Ann McClung Hylton. Services will be held at Dranesville United Methodist Church, 1089 Liberty Meeting Court, Herndon, VA 20170 at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019.