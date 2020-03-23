The Washington Post

On February 27, 2020, Derek "Egg" Jones was called home. He was born in 1951 to Alvanette and "Bobby" Jones in Washington DC. He graduated from Coolidge High School in 1969. He then obtained an Associates Degree from Washington Technical Institute in Computer Operations. He served in the US Air Force as a Security Specialist and worked at the DC Department of Corrections (Retired). He is survived by his mother, Alvanette Jones; sister, Maurita Jones Stiles (John); nephew Jon Stiles (Monica) and niece, Dana Booker (Calvin). He also leaves a host of other relatives, friends, and close friends Larry Johnson and Russell Lunsford. Services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 23, 2020
