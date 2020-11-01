PINDER Derek Shane Pinder Born December 10, 1971 to Margaret Harris (Brent) and Douglas Pinder in Washington, DC. Derek entered eternal life October 24, 2020. He was a loving husband and devoted father. Derek was affectionately referred to as "D" or "Big Hurk" by many. He received his education at Flint Hill and Oakton High in Virginia where Derek was a phenomenal traveling basketball player. Playing against the greats that went on to play professional basketball. Derek began his career with N.A.L.C. (National Association of Letter Carriers) in Ashburn, VA and worked as a dedicated employee for 28 years. During this time Derek met his wife, Valerie "Sky" Pinder, on a special date of August 8, 2008 and the two eloped in holy matrimony in Key West on another special date of August 9, 2010. Surely he could never forget this anniversary date. This union brought forth Valencia Skyler Pinder and identical twins Shayna Lyn Pinder and Shayla Milagros Pinder. Derek was baptized in his early years and decided that he and his family would join Grace Church in Dumfries, VA. As a man of God he would wake everyone in the house and say "GET UP WE ARE GOING TO CHURCH" and as a man that adored his mother; thereafter, he would spend quality time taking her wherever she wanted to go as long as it was before his favorite team, The Washington Redskins, took the field. Admiringly, the sparkle in Derek's eyes, which made life worth living, are his daughters. When anyone began to speak of his daughters his face would always light up and smile. Derek is the epitome of a Girl Dad. Derek is their story teller, playground, Mr. Fix-it, chauffer, body guard, leader of the bicycle pack, Commander-in-Chief and most importantly their biggest fan as the girls, Valencia and twins Shayna and Shayla are seasoned models in the modeling industry. Derek loves his daughters more than his Washington Football Team. Derek would miss watching football games because his girls had model practice or a runway fashion show. (But he made certain someone texted him the scores.) Derek would travel near and far to be in the audience of their shows as their #1 fan. Derek Shane Pinder leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Valencia Pinder, Shayna Pinder, Shayla Pinder, Jillian Pinder; stepsons Gary Boone (Michelle), Xavier Fisher, and Elijah Fisher; mother, Margaret Brent (James); Father, Doug Pinder; sisters, Tammy Harris, Catrise Cannady; brother, James Brent (Amanda); grandchildren, Lauren Deaver and Jaiden Boddie; aunts, uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Shiloh Temple of Praise, Stafford, VA. The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Shiloh Temple of Praise, Stafford, VA. The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.



