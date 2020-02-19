The Washington Post

DERICK VINSON

DERICK ALAN VINSON  

Derick Alan Vinson peacefully passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his Father, Eric T. Vinson, Sr. and Grandfather, Edgar T. Vinson, Jr. He is survived by his son, Grant X. Vinson; his Mother, Dolores C. Vinson; his grandmothers, Myrtle L. Vinson and Dolores C. Wright; his brothers, Elton Scott and Eric T. Vinson, Jr.; his sisters Kimberly A. Sawyers and LaShonn S. Wright; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home 3401 Bladensburg Road Brentwood, MD 20722.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 19, 2020
