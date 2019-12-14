The Washington Post

DERRICK HINES


Elder Derrick A. Hines (Age 53)  

Slipped away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn; children Zion Hines, Myla Hines, and Carlton Brooks Jr.; grandson Carlton; and a host of other family and friends. Wake begins 6 p.m. followed by homegoing service 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the United House of Prayer, 1123 Howard Road, SE, Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019. Arrangements by B F Taylor Funeral Services, Inc.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 14, 2019
