DESMONA HARRIS
Desmona Dallis Harris
Desmona "Desi" Naomi Dallis Harris, 56, passed away at her home in Upper Marlboro, MD on June 21, 2020. Desi, a native Washingtonian received a Business Administration degree from Georgetown University in 1985. She earned her CPA designation in 1986 with a successful career as an accounting professional and business executive in DC spanning 35 years. Loved by many, Desi leaves to mourn her passing her husband Les; her brother Skip (Vernell) Dallis; brother-in-law Nate Williams; nephews OnYango (Ariella) Williams and Ricardo Dallis II; niece Jennifer Dallis; parents-in-law Ana (Angel) Aviles and Leslie Harris Sr.; as well as a host of aunts and uncles, cousins, in-laws, great-nieces and great-nephews, and countless friends. Following local pandemic guidelines, Visitation will be held at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746 on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville MD 20785. To view the live stream service Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81489606264?pwd=RU5OSEFSTkhrV2RtUzFKaGJmWG5CQT09 [us02web.zoom.us] Password: 324262

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 16, 2020.
