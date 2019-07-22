Desmond Sheehan
Of White Horse Village, Newtown Square, PA, recently of Alexandria, VA, age 88, died July 18, 2019 at home of natural causes. Husband of Sheila (née Christie), father of Frances (Ricardo Gelman), Maura Palmer (Wilfrido), Catherine Buehler (William), Martin (Ting Tao), and grandchildren, Julia Gelman Barr (Marcus), Desmond (Jane), Christian (Cindi), and Russell Gelman-Sheehan. Survived by sister, Moira Thorne (Neil). Predeceased by parents, John and Ethel (née Allen), siblings, Patricia Bartholomew, Raymond, Elizabeth Bailey, Brian, and Jacqueline Murdoch. Born in Aldershot, England, Desmond emigrated to the US in 1958, earned a PhD in Organic Chemistry from Yale, participated in early research into fluorescent plastics, and retired from the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC. He was an enthusiastic gardener, winning numerous awards for his roses. No service is scheduled; donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St, Phila, PA 19106 (sciencehistory.org
), the American Rose Society, PO Box 30000, Shreveport, LA 71130 (rose.org
) or the .