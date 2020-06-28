DETA FRANCIS

Deta Pauline Francis
Of Adelphi, MD 20783, was born on June 1,1940 and died on June 6,12,2020 of complications related to end-stage Alzheimer's. She leaves to morn her husband, Lehford Francis, sons, Dennis and Carl Pratt, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held on June 28,2020 at the Capital Mortuary, 1425 Maryland Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20002 with viewing at 9 a.m. and Service at 10 a.m. Interment will be at George Washington Cemetry at 9500 Riggs Rd., Adelphi, MD 20783.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.