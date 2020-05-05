The Washington Post

On Saturday, April 25, 2020 Devin N. Hunter Sr., "41". Loving and devoted Husband, Father and Pop-Pop. He is survived by his wife Marcia "Marci" D. Hunter, sons; Devin Jr., David Hunter, David Bennett, Marcus, and Deon, grandchildren; Zori and Hakeem; two daughters-in-love; brother, Shawn Hunter Sr.; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and host of other loving relatives and friends. A private service will be held on May 9, 2020. Arrangements by Hedgman Funeral Service.
Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2020
