DEVIN N. HUNTER, SR.
On Saturday, April 25, 2020 Devin N. Hunter Sr., "41". Loving and devoted Husband, Father and Pop-Pop. He is survived by his wife Marcia "Marci" D. Hunter, sons; Devin Jr., David Hunter, David Bennett, Marcus, and Deon, grandchildren; Zori and Hakeem; two daughters-in-love; brother, Shawn Hunter Sr.; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and host of other loving relatives and friends. A private service will be held on May 9, 2020. Arrangements by Hedgman Funeral Service.