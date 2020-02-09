The Washington Post

DEWEY HOLMES (1929 - 2020)
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Dewey S. Holmes

Dewey S. Holmes, 90, a retired Foreign Service officer, died peacefully in Temple Hills, MD on January 25, 2020.
Mr. Holmes began his Foreign Service career after serving in the U.S. Airforce for four years. Fluent in Japanese, Dewey served tours in the Congo, Japan, Ethiopia, Burundi, Iceland, Singapore, Nicaragua, Beirut, and Burkina Faso. He received Superior and Meritorious Honor Awards for his work at State. He retired in 1985.
Mr. Holmes was born in Houston, Texas but made Maryland his home. His greatest joy was teaching Sunday school and playing golf. His wife, Odra Savannah Holmes, passed away in 2009. He is survived by his step son, daughter, granddaughters, and great-granddaughters.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 12 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover, Rd, Landover, MD. Interment Private.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2020
