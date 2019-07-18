DEXTER GERALD NUCKELS "JERRY"
Dexter Gerald "Jerry" Nuckels, of Long Neck, DE, passed away on July 13, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1939 in Grundy, VA. He lived most of his professional life in and around Washington, DC, working at the Washingtonian and the Annapolis Capital Gazette. His daughter Brenda, son-in-law Ed, grandchildren Catie and John, sister-in-law Pauline, and many loving nieces and nephews survive him. Services will be held at Kalas Funeral Home, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. and funeral immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Online guestbook available at