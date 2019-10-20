Diana Baynie Preece
Passed away on October 13, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born May 14, 1940 in Washington, DC to Marguerite DeBree Taylor Prescott Preece and Terence St. Quinton Preece. She attended Oldfields School and Vassar College. She is survived by her daughters, Alexandra Manolovici Wernink and Alison Manolovici Cody; her son-in-law, Pieter Wernink; her beloved grandchildren, Alexander and Nicholas Wernink, and Isabel, Serena and Declan Cody; and her sister, Daphne Preece Hellmuth. A private service will be held in Norfolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.