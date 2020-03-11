The Washington Post

DIANA DEL VECCHIO (1941 - 2020)
Service Information
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Falls and Dunster Roads
Rockville, MD
Notice
DIANA McFARLAND DEL VECCHIO  

On March 9, 2020, at Alfred House Eldercare in Rockville, MD, daughter of the late M. Carter and Jean McFarland. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John R. Del Vecchio of Gaithersburg, MD; children Brian (Theresa) Del Vecchio, Martin (Michele) Del Vecchio, Jennifer (Kevin) McAleer, and Jean Mazarella; and grandchildren Lyle, Adam, Colleen, Allison, Mary Anne, Stella, Anthony, Renata, Calvin, and Clara.
Diana was born in Washington, DC and grew up in Arlington, VA. She was an instructor at George Washington University and Cornell University.
A visitation will be held at Pumphrey's Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD on Thursday, March 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Falls and Dunster Roads, Rockville, MD on Friday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or Sisters of St. John the Baptist, 150 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY 10577.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.