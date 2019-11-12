

Diana Messiano Fitzmaurice

(Age 61)



Entered beautifully into God's embrace on November 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Adored by her husband of 37 years, Shawn, their five children, Shannon (Dan Tebo), Shawn, Gina Dwyer (Shawn), Maria, and Sarah Gigliotti (Anthony); three grandchildren ,

Anthony, Clare, and Lucy; brother, John Westbrook (Emily) and many family and friends. Family will receive friends at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South) Bowie, MD on November 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on November 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: