DIANA JO HINTON
Diana Jo Hinton (formerly Forcier) of Lorton, Virginia, died October 31, 2020. She was 59 years old. A devoted wife, adoring mother, grandmother, and loyal friend, Diana lived a life filled with joy, laughter, and care for others. She ran a home-based childcare business for 16 years and worked for 14 years at Back In Motion, a physical therapy office in Lorton. She raised four children, encouraging them to find new adventures and follow their passions, and was a beloved Nana to her four grandchildren. Her warmth is still felt by her family and friends in the changing of the seasons, as the sun shines brighter and leaves glow orange in the autumn light that Diana so cherished. Diana is survived by her husband of 42 years, Nigel; siblings, Tom Forcier, Denny Forcier, and Tony Forcier; children, Russell Hinton, Rebecca Hinton Westbrook, Adrian Hinton, and Juliana Hinton and their spouses, Libby Hinton and Marco Westbrook; and four grandchildren, Simone, 5, Jeremy, 4, Lewis, 1 and Leo, born October 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Donna DeMoss and Gary Forcier, and her parents, Lowell and Betty Jo Forcier. A private memorial service will be held at Fairfax Memorial, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032 at 10 a.m. on November 16, 2020. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.