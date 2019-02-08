Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANA KEYSER.



Diana Jacobs Keyser



Of Purcellville, VA died peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019. She was born to Helen White Simmons and the late Lt. Col. John Delmar Simmons on December 21, 1947 in Nuremburg, Germany.

A celebration of her life will take place on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church in Purcellville, VA. A reception will follow.

She is survived by her son, David of Raleigh, NC and her daughter, Christine and husband, Keilan of Lovettsville, VA; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild; her mother, Helen, sister Joan and husband Craig, brother, John and wife Chris, her nephew, Max and niece, Kathryn of Raleigh, NC.

Memorials may be made to: The Robert Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins 550 N. Broadway, Suite 724, Baltimore, MD 21205