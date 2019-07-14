Diana Byrd Laird
(Age 52)
Passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019. Diana was the loving mother to Robert Edwin and Margaret Dorothy Laird, and former wife of Michael D. Laird. She is also survived by parents, Edwin and Mary Lee Byrd; sister, Catherine Morgan (Arthur), and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Diana was born in Alexandria, VA and grew up in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Penn State University
with a degree in mathematics and earned an MBA at George Washington University. She enjoyed a successful career in Information Technology, was a triathlete, an avid reader, and loved to solve puzzles. Diana was quick-witted, perky, and fun to be around.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Diana on Tuesday, July 16 at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315. Visitation will take place at 11 a.m. and chapel service will follow at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 South Kings Highway, Alexandria, VA 22306. Contributions may be made in Diana's memory to Reading is Fundamental www.rif.org
.