DIANA ROCHELLE LAVELY (Age 84)
Of Seminole, Florida, died Monday, March 4, 2019.
Diana is survived by her six children; Susan, Stefanie, Deborah, Sandra, Eric and Jonathan and her seven grandchildren; Benjamin, Kelley, Jacob, Nathan, Jonathan, Liam and Gavin.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made out to the (alz.org/donate
).
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. on March 11, 2019, at Lasting Tributes Funeral Home, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, Maryland. Online condolences may be made at