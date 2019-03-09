Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANA LAVELY.



DIANA ROCHELLE LAVELY (Age 84)



Of Seminole, Florida, died Monday, March 4, 2019.

Diana is survived by her six children; Susan, Stefanie, Deborah, Sandra, Eric and Jonathan and her seven grandchildren; Benjamin, Kelley, Jacob, Nathan, Jonathan, Liam and Gavin.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made out to the ( alz.org/donate ).

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. on March 11, 2019, at Lasting Tributes Funeral Home, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, Maryland. Online condolences may be made at