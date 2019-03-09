DIANA LAVELY

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANA LAVELY.

 

DIANA ROCHELLE LAVELY (Age 84)  

Of Seminole, Florida, died Monday, March 4, 2019.
Diana is survived by her six children; Susan, Stefanie, Deborah, Sandra, Eric and Jonathan and her seven grandchildren; Benjamin, Kelley, Jacob, Nathan, Jonathan, Liam and Gavin.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made out to the (alz.org/donate).
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. on March 11, 2019, at Lasting Tributes Funeral Home, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, Maryland. Online condolences may be made at

Funeral Home
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.