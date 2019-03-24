Diana Helen Milne (Age 77)
Diana passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with her many friends by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Helen Milne and brother, Alastair. Born in New York and graduated from Martin Van Buren High School, Queens, NY. She studied at Browns Business School, and transferred to Potomac area with Martin Marietta, acquired by Lockheed Martin, where she worked for 37 years. A memorial service will be celebrated at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD on April 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Team Sue at Hero Dogs. Please view and sign online family guestbook at