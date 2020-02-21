DIANA DeRYKE ZENTAY
Diana DeRyke Zentay, 79, of Washington, DC, died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She had battled Alzheimer's for almost a decade and was cared for by her husband of nearly 56 years, John Zentay, as well as loving caregivers Melda Saga and Arnele Quiamco. Diana was born on March 10, 1940, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She grew up in Nevada and was an honors graduate of Wasatch Academy, Occidental College, and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. She came to Washington in 1963 to work in the government where she held positions in the Commerce Department, Community Relations Service, and Bureau of the Budget in the White House. She was active in the Civil Rights Movement and was particularly proud of participating in the March on Washington in August 1963. She was awarded a Congressional Fellowship in 1968 and worked in House and Senate offices for a year.
After the arrival of her two children, she became a full-time mother and participated in a number of civic and philanthropic organizations including the Writer's Center, the National Cathedral and its schools, the Corcoran Gallery of Art, Blair House, and the Lincoln Cottage. She directed a resettlement program for Vietnamese refugees and supported education programs in the Middle East. She also pursued interests in screenwriting, tennis, photography, cooking, music, languages, and travel. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Susan Zentay (Adrian McAloon), and her son, Charles Zentay (Clare Sant), and six grandchildren, Conor, Eamonn, Jamie, Finn, Emory, and Grace. Memorial contributions in Diana's honor may be sent by check to The Writer's Center, 4508 Walsh Street, Bethesda, MD 20815, or online at https://www.writer.org/
. A memorial service will be held in the Bethlehem Chapel at the National Cathedral on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11 a.m.