

DIANA DeRYKE ZENTAY



Diana DeRyke Zentay, 79, of Washington, DC, died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She had battled Alzheimer's for almost a decade and was cared for by her husband of nearly 56 years, John Zentay, as well as loving caregivers Melda Saga and Arnele Quiamco. Diana was born on March 10, 1940, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She grew up in Nevada and was an honors graduate of Wasatch Academy, Occidental College, and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. She came to Washington in 1963 to work in the government where she held positions in the Commerce Department, Community Relations Service, and Bureau of the Budget in the White House. She was active in the Civil Rights Movement and was particularly proud of participating in the March on Washington in August 1963. She was awarded a Congressional Fellowship in 1968 and worked in House and Senate offices for a year.