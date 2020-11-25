Diane Carol Gibson Alexander
Diane Carol Gibson Alexander, 75, originally from Montreal, Canada, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home in Tampa, FL. Beloved wife, mother and friend. Diane is survived by her devoted husband Robert M. Alexander, grateful children Dawn, Sharron (Seydou), Luci and Todd, loving sister Carmen (Glenroy); grandchildren Dominic, Karim, Danielle, Ty, Santara and Nasha; great-grandchildren Dominic Jr., Isaiah and Kyng, and a host of friends and extended family. Memorial Services will be performed (virtually) by Pastor Quincy Stratford of Carmel Friendship Church, Wesley Chapel, FL on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made in Diane's name to Feed the Children or Shriner's Hospital
.