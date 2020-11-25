1/1
DIANE ALEXANDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Diane Carol Gibson Alexander  
Diane Carol Gibson Alexander, 75, originally from Montreal, Canada, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home in Tampa, FL. Beloved wife, mother and friend. Diane is survived by her devoted husband Robert M. Alexander, grateful children Dawn, Sharron (Seydou), Luci and Todd, loving sister Carmen (Glenroy); grandchildren Dominic, Karim, Danielle, Ty, Santara and Nasha; great-grandchildren Dominic Jr., Isaiah and Kyng, and a host of friends and extended family. Memorial Services will be performed (virtually) by Pastor Quincy Stratford of Carmel Friendship Church, Wesley Chapel, FL on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made in Diane's name to Feed the Children or Shriner's Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved