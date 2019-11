Diane Capetz Barber

Beloved sister and aunt, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 in St. Paul, MN. Diane was born in 1950 in St. Paul. In life, she achieved a Masters Degree in Linguistics from the University of Minnesota and learned to speak seven languages. She used her skills in her career at the Library of Congress, eventually becoming the Head of the Portuguese department. Diane was an incredibly giving woman and always looked to help those around her. She is survived by her brother, Dan Capetz and her nephews, Dimitri and Damon. She is preceded by her husband, Rev. Phil Barber. Services will be held at Columbia Gardens Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22.