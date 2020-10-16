Diane Della-Loggia December 28, 1946 - September 23, 2020
Diane Della-Loggia was born in West Chester, PA on December 28, 1946, to parents Robert Della-Loggia and Mary Della-Loggia. The family moved to Wilmington, DE where Diane completed high school before matriculating to Pembroke College, women's college for Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where she received an AB degree in American History in 1968, and later an MA degree from William & Mary. Diane then moved to Washington, DC where she began her civil service career at the Smithsonian Institution. She worked for over 35 years at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, primarily on the Handbook of North American Indians, a encyclopedic multi-volume hardcover reference set about the prehistory, history, and cultures of the aboriginal peoples of North America. She retired from the civil service in 2007 to become even more active in her church, book clubs, began gardening, and as always, volunteering in service positions that included writing letters to inmates as well as serving as a reading tutor for elementary students. She found joy in giving of herself and she loved to share about her faith. Diane is survived by two children, Nick Mueller (Nanna) of Hayward, CA and Nora Mueller (Jay) of Washington, DC; as well as three grandchildren, Clara-Li Mueller of Hayward and twins Alex and Max Wallace of Washington, DC; the joy of her life were her children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Denis Della-Loggia of Wilmington, DE. A service will be held for Diane at the National Presbyterian Church on October 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. The service will also be viewable live online at https://nationalpres.org/live