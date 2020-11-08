1/1
DIANE DORRELLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Diane Dorrelle  
Diane Dorrelle passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on October 24, 2020 in Brunswick, Maryland. She had fought a brave and admirable battle against ALS. She is survived by Earle Dorrelle, her loving husband of 59 years; her three daughters, Debbie (Jeff) Opiekun, Donna (Sean) Delaney, and Susan (Tom) Hix; and nine grandchildren, Christie, Michael, Joey, Jenna, Kaleigh, Ben, Lexi, Tayten, and Kaden. Diane was born in Washington, DC. She married her high school sweetheart and moved to Darnestown, Maryland where she lived for over 40 years until she moved to Florida to care for her father. She worked for Montgomery County Public Schools for 20 years as a paraeducator at Darnestown Elementary School where she made many friends. She kept an immaculate house and enjoyed the beach and craft shows. Diane loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She celebrated the little things with festive decor and made holidays and birthdays special. She loved Christmas, whimsical decorations in every room. Diane was loved and adored by all. A service to celebrate Diane's life is planned for 2021. Donations to The ALS Association (alsa.org) or Team Gleason (teamgleason.org) are appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved