Diane Dorrelle
Diane Dorrelle passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on October 24, 2020 in Brunswick, Maryland. She had fought a brave and admirable battle against ALS. She is survived by Earle Dorrelle, her loving husband of 59 years; her three daughters, Debbie (Jeff) Opiekun, Donna (Sean) Delaney, and Susan (Tom) Hix; and nine grandchildren, Christie, Michael, Joey, Jenna, Kaleigh, Ben, Lexi, Tayten, and Kaden. Diane was born in Washington, DC. She married her high school sweetheart and moved to Darnestown, Maryland where she lived for over 40 years until she moved to Florida to care for her father. She worked for Montgomery County Public Schools for 20 years as a paraeducator at Darnestown Elementary School where she made many friends. She kept an immaculate house and enjoyed the beach and craft shows. Diane loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She celebrated the little things with festive decor and made holidays and birthdays special. She loved Christmas, whimsical decorations in every room. Diane was loved and adored by all. A service to celebrate Diane's life is planned for 2021. Donations to The ALS Association (alsa.org
) or Team Gleason (teamgleason.org
) are appreciated.