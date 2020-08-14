Diane M. Godfrey (Age 74)
Of East New Market, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. She was born in Cambridge on December 20, 1945 and was a daughter of the late John W. Matthews, Jr. and Jennie Mae Stewart Matthews. Mrs. Godfrey graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1963 and graduated from Salisbury State with a Master's Degree in Math Education. Mrs. Godfrey taught in Montgomery County and one year in Dorchester County. On April 3, 1982, she married Arrel E. Godfrey, who passed away on September 16, 2014. She enjoyed tennis and golf. She is survived by a brother, John W. Matthews III of Cambridge, three nieces, Beth Matthews of Salisbury, Amy Matthews of Cambridge and Julie Harp and husband, Chris of East New Market and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Godfrey is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Diane Matthews. Per her request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613, American Cancer Society
, 1315 Mt. Herman Road, Ste. D, Salisbury, MD 21804 or to a charity of choice
. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.