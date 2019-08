Diane Rosenthal Hooper



Diane Elizabeth (Rosenthal) Hooper 80 of Hagerstown, MD died August 17, 2019.

She attended St. Gabriel's in Washington DC and later graduated from the Academy of Holy Names in Silver Spring. She was employed with the Department of Justice.

Services will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.