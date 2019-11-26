Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANE HOROWITZ. View Sign Service Information Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home 11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE Silver Spring , MD 20904 (301)-622-2290 Funeral service 10:00 AM Chapel at Judean Gardens 16225 Batchellors Forest Road Olney , DC View Map Shiva 12:00 PM Leisure World Overlook Building Social Room (Lobby Level) 3100 N. Leisure World Blvd. Silver Spring , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice





HOROWTZ DIANE HOROWTZ (Age 90) Died peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 24, 2019 in Olney, Maryland. She was loving wife to Emanuel (d. 2017), devoted mother to Amy, Andy, Alice, and Alan (Sandy), proud grandmother to Daniel (Rachel), Micah (Rachel), Jonathan, Sandra (Arsalan), Joel (Emily), Zachary, Max, Ariel, and Sarah, enthusiastic great grandmother to Alyan, Luca and Aniya, beloved sister to Arlene, and cherished aunt to Karen, Lee, Paul, Claudia and Margo. She was a treasured friend to so many and her memory will live on in everyone she touched. Diane was born in Brooklyn, New York on November 26, 1926 to Nettie and Irving Silverman. She grew up surrounded by music, her mother and her aunts and uncles worked in the day and were musicians after hours. Her father was an electrician who worked on the Statue of Liberty and loved a smooth cigar. She grew up in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. After high school she studied sculpture in Greenwich Village and considered relocating with her studio to Paris. Diane met her beloved husband Emanuel (Manny) Horowitz at a dance at the St. George Hotel in Brooklyn. They were married on August 6, 1950. After a honeymoon camping trip in Manny's Army tent, they moved to Anacostia Washington, DC and then Silver Spring, Maryland. Diane had a full life raising four active children while supporting her husband who worked at the National Bureau, of Standards (now the National Institute for Standards and Technology) during the day and attended graduate school in the evenings. In the pre-internet era, Diane was a news freak, with a brilliant analytical mind and relentless appetite for debating the political issues of the day. She took an early stand against the War in Viet Nam and stood unwaveringly for Civil Rights. She served as an election judge in Montgomery County, Maryland for many years. As Manny's scientific career blossomed, she joined him at International conferences, using the opportunity to study about cultures globally. Once her kids grew up and left home for school and jobs, Diane fulfilled her dream of going to college, earning a B.A. and M.S. in Gerontology from the University of Maryland. She also worked as a docent and researcher at the National Gallery of Art. Diane was actively involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren attending horse shows, soccer games, performances, and even cooking Matzoh Ball soup for Sweet Honey In The Rock concerts. Diane and Manny moved to Leisure World in Silver Spring in 2004 and continued to live an active life for the remainder of their 66 years together, staying fully engaged with their family and lifelong friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Judean Gardens 16225 Batchellors Forest Road Olney, Maryland 20832. Shiva will be held November 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Leisure World Overlook Building Social Room (Lobby Level) 3100 N. Leisure World Blvd. Silver Spring, Maryland 20906 Donations in Diane's name can be made to Planned Parenthood or the ACLU. Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, INC., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, INC., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract. Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

