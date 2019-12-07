

Diane Kipp Huston (Geisking)

(Age 90)



Resident of Ellicott City, MD and formerly Cape Coral, FL and Silver Spring, MD passed away on December 6, 2019. Two days shy of her 91st birthday. She was born in Washington, DC, grew up in Wilmington, DE and graduated from the University of Delaware with a BS Degree in Elementary Education. She taught first grade at Oak Grove Elementary in Elsmere, DE. She is the daughter of the late James K. and Ethel Geisking Kipp of Wilmington, DE. In 1950, she represented the state of Delaware at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, DC. She is a member of the P.E.O Waugh Chapel. Sisterhood (Silver Spring, Cape Coral and Severna Park.) She served on the Cape Coral New Resident Board, was a member of Ex Execs Past Officers Club and Club '68. She was an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church USA. She joins her husband, Donald Lee Huston and is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Kip (Kim), Eric (Shannon) and Mark (Karen); six grandchildren, Emily, Katie, Mitchell, Claire, Matthew, Rachael and two step grandsons Cary and Galen Dean; one great-grandchild, Carter Lynn. A service will be scheduled in January, 2020 in the Maryland area. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .