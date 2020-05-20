Diane Johnson
Peacefully passed away on Friday May 8, 2020. Loving mother of LaShan R. Johnson, Crystal Y. Floyd and LaTasha S. Johnson. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Diane Johnson on Thursday, May 21, 2020, Viewing 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at The Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Ave SE, Washington, DC 20032. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland MD. Services will be live streamed via https://thetempleofpraise.org/
starting promptly at 11 a.m.