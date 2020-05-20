The Washington Post

DIANE JOHNSON

DIANE JOHNSON
Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC
20020
(202)-583-5400
Viewing
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Temple of Praise and Services will be live streamed via https://thetempleofpraise.org/ starting promptly at 11 a.m.
700 Southern Ave SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Diane Johnson  

Peacefully passed away on Friday May 8, 2020. Loving mother of LaShan R. Johnson, Crystal Y. Floyd and LaTasha S. Johnson. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Diane Johnson on Thursday, May 21, 2020, Viewing 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at The Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Ave SE, Washington, DC 20032. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland MD. Services will be live streamed via https://thetempleofpraise.org/ starting promptly at 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2020
