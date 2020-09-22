DIANE JONES



Diane Marie Lynch Jones

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, God called her quietly. Left to cherish her memory, love and devotion are her daughters, Ronda, Tiffany, and Patrice Jones; grandchildren Cameron and Tyler Jones ; great-granddaughter Jordyn Jones. She is also survived by her sisters, Darlina J. Parham, Adrienne Lynch and brother Patrick A. Lynch Sr. ( Connie); devoted life partner, Charles Sykes, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Diane will lie in state in Greater Deliverance Christian Center COGIC 441 Chaplin Street, SE Wash. DC, on Wednesday, September 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. service to follow. Internment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Services by Pope.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store