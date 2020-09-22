1/1
DIANE JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Diane Marie Lynch Jones  
On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, God called her quietly. Left to cherish her memory, love and devotion are her daughters, Ronda, Tiffany, and Patrice Jones; grandchildren Cameron and Tyler Jones ; great-granddaughter Jordyn Jones. She is also survived by her sisters, Darlina J. Parham, Adrienne Lynch and brother Patrick A. Lynch Sr. ( Connie); devoted life partner, Charles Sykes, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Diane will lie in state in Greater Deliverance Christian Center COGIC 441 Chaplin Street, SE Wash. DC, on Wednesday, September 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. service to follow. Internment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Services by Pope.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved