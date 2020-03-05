The Washington Post

Diane Leach (1945 - 2020)
Service Information
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD
20781
(301)-927-6100
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Notice
DIANE M. LEACH  

On March 2, 2020. Diane grew up in Cheverly MD, graduated from Regina High School, Catholic University of America and earned her Master's degree from the University of Maryland. She was proud to have been a Peace Corp volunteer, she served in Nigeria in the late 60s. She began her career with USAID stationed in Egypt, her favorite posting. She received her commission into the US Foreign Service from President Bill Clinton. In her younger days Diane was a camp counselor at Valley Mill camp and enjoyed kayaking, scuba diving and synchronized swimming. She was preceded in death by her parents Miriam E. Leach and Melvin H. Leach Sr.; her siblings Melvin H. Leach Jr. (and sister-in-law Gloria), Denise E. Stephenson, and Elaine G. Leach. She leaves to mourn her passing her niece Cindy S. Leach (Lin Banks), nephews Wayne E. Leach (Kamini), Michael K. Reeves (Kevin Gustafson), cousins Evelyn Hannum and Francis Krug (Betty), and her good friend Gwen Outterbridge. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11 AM to 12:30 p.m. at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD with interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD 20746.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 5, 2020
