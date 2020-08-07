DIANE FORTNA MURTHA
It is with heartfelt sorrow, that we announce the death of Diane Fortna Murtha, 67, on August 1, 2020, suffering from an auto immune disorder that began in her young adult years, and most recently, cancer. Diane is survived by her husband, Michael Patrick Murtha Jr., who has been the love of her life since childhood. She is also survived by her mother, Dorothy Fortna, aunt, Margaretta Bolich, her brother Bob Fortna, and his wife, Lee Fortna, and her children, Christina Marie Unger, her husband Tom Unger, and grandchildren Olivia and Madeline Unger; and her son, Justin Fortna Murtha, his wife Meghan Murtha, and grandchildren Matthew and Penelope Murtha. After her birth in Fredericksburg VA, Diane was raised in Silver Spring MD, where she met her neighbor (and future husband) Mike, and discovered her passion for music. She graduated from West Virginia University, and began her career as a music educator teaching for a combined 21 years in Prince William and Fairfax counties VA, as well as inspiring many other students in private lessons. An accomplished musician, she played the violin in the Fairfax Symphony for 27 years, Manassas Symphony for 5 years, and other amateur string groups. A mass will be held on Saturday, August 8, 12 noon (picture viewing at 11:30 a.m.) at Saint John The Apostle Catholic Church in Leesburg VA, with a private burial service immediately thereafter. In respect for the health of all, we ask that only close friends and family members attend the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Little Sisters of the Poor, www.littlesistersofthepoor.org
