I am so blessed to have known Diane, as a fellow violinist in the Manassas Symphony Orchestra. What a lovely person! I will always remember her smile, her generous spirit, her laugh, and her beautiful playing. While we have missed Diane and Mike since they left the board, they are always close to our hearts. Sending virtual hugs and prayers to Mike and the family. May you all find some comfort in sharing your favorite memories of Diane and in celebrating her life - a life too short. We will miss her so very much.

Anne Sullivan

Friend