Diane G. O'Shaughnessy



On Sunday, March 3, 2019 Diane O'Shaughnessy of Gaithersburg, MD, beloved wife of 47 years of Gary O'Shaughnessy, Maj. Gen., USAF (Ret.) and loving mother to Kim (Neil) Franz and Karen O'Shaughnessy passed away. She is also survived by her grandsons Patrick Franz and Adam Franz; brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Sheila Gavin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Michael and Mary Glynn, and five nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 11701 Clopper Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude's.