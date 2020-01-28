

DIANE KESMODEL PASTRO



Diane Kesmodel Pastro passed away on the evening of Thursday, January 23, 2020, peacefully with her family by her side. She was 80 years old.

Diane was born in Washington, DC, on November 1, 1939. She attended St. Patrick's High School in Washington. She also graduated from Trinity College in Washington with a degree in Religious Studies. She spent most of her childhood in Northeast Washington. She also called Lake Ridge, VA, home where she raised her family. She worked throughout the area as an executive assistant.

Diane loved Jesus, Mary, and her family more than anything in the world! She loved being involved and volunteering with the Catholic Church in many ways, including as a CCD teacher, Eucharistic Minister, and visitor to the sick at Providence Hospital. Her love and compassion for people was evident to anyone who knew her. She blessed many people's lives with her heart for giving by showing the love and joy of Christmas 365 days a year.

Diane made life fun! She enjoyed playing games with her family and friends, especially Bingo, Yahtzee, and Scrabble. She loved to go to Wildwood, NJ, in the summertime for good times on the beach, boardwalk, and fishing boat. She also loved to sing, particularly Broadway musicals and hymns. She was also very passionate about animals; dogs, cats, rabbits, and even an alligator were pets at some time. Her dog, Laddy, was a very special member of the family when her children were growing up.

She is survived by her four children, Paul (Dana), Jerry, Lori (Charlie), and Bill (Ann Marie); and her five grandchildren. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Heather. She also leaves behind her brother Bill and many other family members.

The immediate family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22030. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's name can be made to a .