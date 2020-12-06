1/1
DIANE SAUNDERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DIANE SMITH SAUNDERS  
Diane Smith Saunders, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Diane is remembered for her fierce love of family and friends, her kind and generous spirit, and her diligence and dedication to her work. Diane was predeceased by her father Dr. Francis L. Smith. Left to cherish her memory are her mother Maureen Tapscott Smith; her son Joseph Downey III; her sisters Pamela Johnson (Bruce), Patricia Smith, Susan Holt (Harry) and Jennifer Boss (Mark); her nieces and nephew; and many other loving relatives and friends.  A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12 at 1 p.m. A link to the memorial service can be found at Adventfuneral.com under Diane's obituary page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Capital Area Food Bank (capitalareafoodbank.org) or Manna Food Center (mannafood.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved