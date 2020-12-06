DIANE SMITH SAUNDERS
Diane Smith Saunders, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Diane is remembered for her fierce love of family and friends, her kind and generous spirit, and her diligence and dedication to her work. Diane was predeceased by her father Dr. Francis L. Smith. Left to cherish her memory are her mother Maureen Tapscott Smith; her son Joseph Downey III; her sisters Pamela Johnson (Bruce), Patricia Smith, Susan Holt (Harry) and Jennifer Boss (Mark); her nieces and nephew; and many other loving relatives and friends. A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12 at 1 p.m. A link to the memorial service can be found at Adventfuneral.com
under Diane's obituary page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Capital Area Food Bank (capitalareafoodbank.org
) or Manna Food Center (mannafood.org
).