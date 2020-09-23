DIANE SAUSSER

Diane Dietrich Sausser (Age 80)
Of Silver Spring, MD passed away on September 22, 2020 in Frederick, MD. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Robert Clark Sausser. Diane is survived by daughters Megan Souder (Howard) and Robin Carter (Gary); five grandchildren; and sister Margaret Dietrich. Interment will be at St. Josephs Cemetery in Cordova, MD. All services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Diane's name by visiting shepherdstable.org
