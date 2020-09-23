1/1
DIANE SAUSSER
Diane Dietrich Sausser (Age 80)  
Of Silver Spring, MD passed away on September 22, 2020 in Frederick, MD. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Robert Clark Sausser. Diane is survived by daughters Megan Souder (Howard) and Robin Carter (Gary); five grandchildren; and sister Margaret Dietrich. Interment will be at St. Josephs Cemetery in Cordova, MD. All services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Diane's name by visiting shepherdstable.org. More information at www.keeneybasford.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
