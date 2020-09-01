DIANE SAVAGE

SAVAGE DIANE BRADFORD SAVAGE (neé Geers) Diane B. Savage, 78, died August 17, 2020, at the Casey House, a hospice located in Derwood, Maryland, of pancreatic and liver cancer. A descendant of William Bradford, of the Mayflower founders and the governor of Plymouth Colony, Massachusetts, Diane was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 16, 1941, to George Stevens (nee Scavrakos of Myrtia, Greece) and Mary Ann Geers (nee Tenney). After they divorced, her mother remarried and the three of them then moved to Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. They later moved to Lima, Pennsylvania, where Diane attended public school, graduating from Penn Crest High School there. Identified early as a talented artist, Diane enrolled in Moore College of Art, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, graduating in commercial art. Recruited right after she graduated from Moore College by the Hallmark Greeting Card Company, she accepted a position as an artist at its headquarters, located in Kansas City, Missouri. Many of Diane's creations for Hallmark remained in circulation years after she left the company. Diane left Hallmark to accept another artist position with the now defunct Norcross Greeting Company, located then in New York City, New York. Deciding to go on her own,she left Norcross and started a lifetime career as a freelance artist. Also, around the same time, she met, in 1969, the inseparable man of her life, Phillip H. Savage, and they were married at the Providence Friends Meeting House, on June 24, 1972, in Media, Pennsylvania. In 1975, Phillip left a senior position in Philadelphia with the ARA Services Corporation and accepted another senior position with the federal government in Washington, DC., resulting in their buying a home in Bethesda, Maryland. Diane had a lifelong passion for art and creativity. She loved pottery, knitting, and painting, and continued to practice her art decades after Art School. She was known to friends and loved ones as a deeply kind, generous and thoughtful person and was beloved for her welcoming and loving presence. She and Phil enjoyed season subscriptions to many local and DC theaters, often serving as volunteer ushers. She was a devoted wife, selfless mother and doting grandmother. Diane and Philip raised two daughters in Bethesda: The Rev. Dr. Rebekah A. Savage, Senior Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville (UUCR); and Elisabeth B. Ostler, Owner of Ignite, a health and exercise company in Bethesda. Daughter Rebekah has two children, Genevieve and Thane; Elisabeth, with four youngsters, Jahleah, Elijah, Celeste and Giselle. All of the children attend Montgomery County Public Schools, except Jahleah who graduated at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland. Additionally, Diane was step-mother to Phillip's three children from his previous marriage: Kim, Jan and Kirk, who reside in Prince Georges County, Maryland. Further, Diane's mother remarried and had three other children: Laurel, Gary and David. Diane's father remarried, also, and had one daughter, Kathi. Donations can be made in memory of Diane B. Savage to the Hope Connections for Cancer Support, 10100 Laureate Way, Bethesda, MD 20814. The family extends it profound and deep appreciation to the many friends and family members who called, visited, wrote, and sent gifts to Diane and family during this challenging period. Services PrivateDonations can be made in memory of Diane B. Savage to the Hope Connections for Cancer Support, 10100 Laureate Way, Bethesda, MD 20814. The family extends it profound and deep appreciation to the many friends and family members who called, visited, wrote, and sent gifts to Diane and family during this challenging period. Services Private



